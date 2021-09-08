Campbell County job fair set for Thursday; several businesses looking to hire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses looking for employees will take part in a job fair Thursday.

Virginia Career Works and the Campbell County Office of Economic Development are hosting the Timberlake/Campbell County Job Fair September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Timbrook Library.

Admission is free, but all job seekers are being asked to register for the event here. Participating employers include Banker Steel, C&C Piping and Fabrication, Campbell County Human Resources, Concentrix, Foster Fuels, Georgia Pacific, and Rage Plastics. Attendees are encouraged to have copies of their resumes with them.

After dropping steadily during the spring and summer, the number of people filing claims for unemployment insurance in the greater Lynchburg area climbed to 1,746 during the week of August 28, according to Virginia Career Works. The most recent figure, released last week by the Virginia Employment Commission, was the highest weekly unemployment number recorded since the week of March 6, 2021 in the Lynchburg workforce development area, which includes the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell counties.

This increase comes after the number of weekly unemployment claims in the Lynchburg region dropped to a low of 879 during the week of July 31.

