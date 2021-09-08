Advertisement

Covington man killed in Alleghany County crash

By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Alleghany County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. on Route 18, near Route 787.

A Dodge Stratus was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and ejected the driver.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Wayne Handy, of Covington. Handy was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles County schools closed starting Wednesday
Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
A delivery driver stopped his car and jumped into action after spotting a 2-year-old running...
Delivery driver rescues toddler wandering into traffic at night
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash

Latest News

FILE
Man killed in Charlotte County crash
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY man killed in Wythe County crash
Two killed in Danville crash