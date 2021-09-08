Covington man killed in Alleghany County crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Alleghany County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 7 a.m. on Route 18, near Route 787.

A Dodge Stratus was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and ejected the driver.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Timothy Wayne Handy, of Covington. Handy was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

