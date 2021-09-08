Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The atmosphere inside Lane Stadium for a Virginia Tech football game is hard to beat, but multiple season ticket holders who attended the Hokie’s first matchup of 2021 say their experience wasn’t up to pay with what they paid for.

Dom Baya and his friends had purchased season tickets in section five of the stadium, left-center on what was simply seen as a tall orange wall on Friday, September 3rd.

After longer wait times than normal to enter the stadium, they found the stairways, bleacher walkways, and even their own spots were crammed with college students.

“It was a hectic experience for all of us, “said Baya. “By the time we got to our seats, we saw it was already filled with a bunch of students and such so we went up there and we were like ‘Hey, you guys are in our seats, what are you doing?’” recalls Baya. “They told us they had general admission tickets that allowed them to sit wherever they want.”

Other fans say the capacity and seating issues created a safety hazard, and that there were no security personnel checking tickets at section entrances

“Trying to find seats, finding them occupied by students especially those that didn’t have tickets that somehow got into the stadium was very frustrating for season ticket holders,” said Baya. “We’re all ready to come back, have some fun, watch and support our Hokies out there but in order to get that we have to make sure everything is taken care of and accommodated so we don’t have a negative fan experience for that game.”

WDBJ7 reached out to the university. Pete Moris, Associate Athletics Director at Virginia Tech, shared that they are working on a solution.

“We plan to have further information for fans attending this Saturday’s game that we’ll share this week,” stated Moris. “We’re certainly aware of the issues that you’ve mentioned and are working with all necessary parties to help mitigate and resolve as many of these items as possible.”

