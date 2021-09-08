A few strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon

WEDNESDAY

We turn slightly warmer and more humid Wednesday ahead of a mid-week cold front. We could see a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon some of which may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern half of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms. Main threat from any of these storms would be heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts and even a few pockets of hail. Now, the front officially arrives later this afternoon into the evening triggering a few more showers and storms.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front slows down over the area, we may keep a few clouds and stray shower around early Thursday morning. Skies will quickly turn sunny behind the front as drier air returns under high pressure. This will lead to clearing skies through Friday. Our high temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s through the first part of the weekend. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 50s Friday and Saturday mornings.

Increasing sunshine Thursday as a front pushes south of the area. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Temperatures over the weekend gradually warm back to near average (mid-80s). Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday and both days will feature increased sunshine and lower humidity.