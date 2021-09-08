Fugitive arrested on Liberty University’s Treasure Island

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted since April on drug and firearm charges has been arrested in Lynchburg.

September 7, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was asked to help find and arrest Ronald Kenneth Bailey, Jr, according to the sheriff’s office. Amherst deputies, working with several other agencies, found Bailey on Treasure Island, a Liberty University property along the James River,

Baily and Ashley Shockney were arrested by Amherst investigators along with Conservation Police, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police and Fire, and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force.

Methamphetamine was recovered and charges are pending, according to Amherst County.

Ronald Bailey arrest operation at Lynchburg's Treasure Island (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.