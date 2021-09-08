Advertisement

Greenbrier County hospitals filling with new COVID cases

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WDBJ) - In Greenbrier County, West Virginia, the Health Department says all area hospitals are at or near capacity because of the surge of COVID cases there and in surrounding counties.

Almost all the patients are unvaccinated, and the seriousness of their illness has filled virtually all the ICU beds.

”We don’t have the support staff, we do not have the beds, we do not have the ventilators,” said Dr. Bridgett Morrison, Health Officer for Greenbrier County. “We don’t have enough to take care of these critically ill patients just with COVID, not counting other non-COVID related hospitalizations. This is a very, very dire situation currently.”

The expected increase has not peaked yet, though officials say vaccination and increased use of masks are the best way to limit spread of the virus.

