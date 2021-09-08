Greenbrier resort prepares for a Salute to Heroes

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Out at the Greenbrier resort’s Center Court at Creekside, they’re at work adding the sponsor’s logos for the ninth annual tennis classic, but this year, there’s a big difference for the players: a $25,000 prize.

“It’s always been competitive,” said Cam Huffman, Greenbrier Director of Public Relations. “But I think this will add an even extra level of competition to it and make it interesting for fans.”

The players are part of the Champions Series Tennis Tour, a tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30.

“So normally these events are just exhibitions here,” Huffman said, “but they’re actually playing for a $25,000 prize this year.”

The tennis is Monday, but back at the hotel there will be a weekend of events, starting with a Michael Jackson tribute show, “Who’s Bad,” Saturday night and a gala dinner Sunday.

It’s all a “Salute to Heroes,” raising money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“Every one of these Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classics we’ve had, we’ve given money to a different charity,” Huffman said. “And this time, being on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we’ve partnered with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

But they also wanted to reach out to local first responders, and so are offering free admission to these seats and Saturday’s concert to local first responders.

“If they want to come for free,” Huffman explained, “they can email Salute to Heroes at Greenbrier.com, and just say what type of first responder they are.”

It’s really that simple, although their goal is pretty simple too.

“More tickets we can sell, the more money we can give back,” said Huffman. “So we’re looking forward to having a good crowd and entertaining people as well as making some money for a good cause.”

