Liberty High student taken into custody after gun found in car

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student is in custody after a gun was found in the student’s car Wednesday morning.

The morning of September 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford County Schools administration were told a student was believed to have a gun on school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and school staff identified and intercepted the student upon arrival at the school and searched the student’s vehicle, finding the gun.

Investigators say they are not aware of any threats made by the student.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.