Advertisement

Liberty High student taken into custody after gun found in car

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student is in custody after a gun was found in the student’s car Wednesday morning.

The morning of September 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Bedford County Schools administration were told a student was believed to have a gun on school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and school staff identified and intercepted the student upon arrival at the school and searched the student’s vehicle, finding the gun.

Investigators say they are not aware of any threats made by the student.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles County schools closed starting Wednesday
Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
A delivery driver stopped his car and jumped into action after spotting a 2-year-old running...
Delivery driver rescues toddler wandering into traffic at night
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash

Latest News

Crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal on Monument Avenue
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen
Katey Roshetko interviews Mark Cline about his 9/11 memorial art installation ahead of the 20th...
Artist Mark Cline talks about 9/11 Memorial in Buena Vista ahead of 20th anniversary event
9/11 Memorial Interview with Mark Cline