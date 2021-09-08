Liberty University semester COVID cases near 1,000, close to breaking fall 2020 total

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University updated its coronavirus dashboard Wednesday.

As of Wednesday the university has a total of nearly 1,000 cases this semester. All of last fall LU had just under 1,100 cases, the most in a semester yet.

During the spring semester they totaled 675 cases.

Liberty’s mitigation period is slated to end Friday.

WDBJ7 reached out to an LU spokesperson to see if they’re considering an extension of the period or other mitigation measures.

We were told to check back Friday.

