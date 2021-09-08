LIVE: Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WWBT) - The country’s largest Confederate monument still standing came down on Richmond’s Monument Avenue Wednesday morning.

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue of Robert E. Lee on a horse was hoisted off its 40-foot pedestal, 131 years after it was erected in the former capital of the Confederacy as a tribute to the Civil War leader.

Watch raw footage of the removal here:

While many saw the statue as an offensive glorification of the South’s slave-holding past, public officials had long resisted its removal, along with residents of Virginia who argued moving the monument would be akin to erasing history.

Governor Ralph Northam announced intentions last year to remove Lee from the state-owned property. Last week, Northam finally won the right to take it down after more than a year in litigation.

“This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release announcing final plans for the removal.

The bulk of the work will happen between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. After a crane lifts the 12-ton statue to the ground, it will be cut into three pieces for transport. The piece of bronze went up in 1890.

Richmond’s Police Chief says people are welcome to come and watch, but they must be peaceful.

“It’s a historical event. It’s a historic, peaceful event. Come down to watch Lee come down but any other agenda, you know, I don’t know what they would be seeking,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.

LEE: Starting to hear chants from the crowd.



What do we want?

Justice.



When do we want it?

Now.



If we don’t get it shut it down. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/lD1FoTc2fR — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) September 8, 2021

The public viewing area opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will also be streamed here and on NBC12.

There are multiple road closures in effect, along with fencing and a large police presence. See the full list and map here.

On Thursday, crews will remove the plaques and replace a time capsule on site. It will contain several items, including a vaccination card, a photo of a Black ballerina in front of the statue, a Black Lives Matter sticker and even a special edition of the National Geographic magazine with the iconic photo of George Floyd’s picture being projected onto the statue following his death.

The 40-foot granite pedestal will remain for now as a plan comes together for the future of Monument Avenue.

The Lee statue was created by the internationally renowned French sculptor Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercie and is considered a masterpiece, according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.

When the monument arrived in 1890 from France, an estimated 10,000 Virginians used wagons and rope to haul its pieces more than a mile to where it now stands. The statue was the first of five Confederate monuments to be erected on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, at a time when the Civil War and Reconstruction were over, but Jim Crow racial segregation laws were on the rise.

Learn more about the history behind the statue in NBC12′s podcast How We Got Here:

