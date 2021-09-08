Mountain View Elementary School closing Wednesday for contact tracing

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Alleghany County Public Schools, Mountain View Elementary School will be closed to students on Wednesday, September 8, for contact tracing.

An announcement stated all staff should report to work unless notified directly by the principal.

The school district had this message for parents: “Be assured that we continue to monitor and process a great deal of information as it pertains to COVID-19 in order to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

