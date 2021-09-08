Advertisement

Mountain View Elementary School closing Wednesday for contact tracing

School bus parked in front of Alleghany County High School in Low Moor, Va.
School bus parked in front of Alleghany County High School in Low Moor, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Alleghany County Public Schools, Mountain View Elementary School will be closed to students on Wednesday, September 8, for contact tracing.

An announcement stated all staff should report to work unless notified directly by the principal. 

The school district had this message for parents: “Be assured that we continue to monitor and process a great deal of information as it pertains to COVID-19 in order to ensure the safety of all students and staff.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY man killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’
Democrats On Abortion Rights Update
Democrats On Abortion Rights Update
Answering The Call For A Ride
Answering The Call For A Ride
Local Aid To Troops With Popcorn
Local Aid To Troops With Popcorn