New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 793.396 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,479 from Tuesday’s 788,917, a bigger increase than the 2,007 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Tuesday, however, was the first workday after a three-day weekend for many.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,083,941 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from 10,073,328 Tuesday. 64.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 57.4% fully vaccinated. 77% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 68.5% are fully vaccinated.

8,746,597 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 10% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as was reported Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,977 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,947 reported Tuesday.

2,161 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,981 reported Monday. (Numbers were not released for Tuesday.) 63,794 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

