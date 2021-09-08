One man hurt in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Roanoke, and police are working to piece together what led to the shooting.

Roanoke Police say they were called September 7, about 10:25 p.m., about shots being fired in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue SE. Officers there found no evidence of shots being fired. A short time later, officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE. There, officers found a man outside a home with what they said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

