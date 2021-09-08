Advertisement

Roanoke to invest more than $2M in park system

Courtesy PLAYRoanoke Facebook page
Courtesy PLAYRoanoke Facebook page(PLAYRoanoke Facebook page)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system, the single largest investment in the system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years.

The city said there will be an emphasis on deferred maintenance items; a prioritized list was created as part of the department’s master plan in 2019.

“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” said Michael Clark, director of Parks and Recreation.

This initiative doesn’t fully cover the list of needs, but it is the most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the last 20 years. The city is in the process of finalizing the project implementation schedule. Below is the full list of improvements:

Belmont Park

  • Tennis Courts

East Gate Park

  • Parking Lot

Fallon Park

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Tennis Courts

Garden City Greenway

  • Mile Markers
  • Kiosks
  • Benches
  • Fountains
  • Sidewalk
  • Crosswalk
  • Painted Trail
  • Utility Pole Removal

Garden City Park

  • Playground

Horton Park

  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Basketball Courts

Huff Lane Park

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • In-Line Skate Rink
  • Basketball Court
  • Tennis Court

Lick Run Greenway

  • Pavement Repair
  • Safety Signage

Melrose Park

  • Basketball Court

Morningside Park

  • Basketball Court

Preston Park

  • Basketball Court

Raleigh Court Park

  • Basketball Court
  • Playground
  • Tennis Courts

River’s Edge Park - South

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Playground

Shrine Hill Park

  • Tennis Courts

Thrasher Park

  • Tennis Courts

Wasena Park

  • Athletic Field Bleachers
  • Athletic Field Fencing
  • Athletic Field Scoreboards
  • Athletic Field Turf and Infield
  • Parking Lot

Washington Park - Upper

  • Playground

West End Park

  • Playground

Various Parks

  • Park Entry Signage

