Roanoke to invest more than $2M in park system

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system, the single largest investment in the system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years.

The city said there will be an emphasis on deferred maintenance items; a prioritized list was created as part of the department’s master plan in 2019.

“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” said Michael Clark, director of Parks and Recreation.

This initiative doesn’t fully cover the list of needs, but it is the most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the last 20 years. The city is in the process of finalizing the project implementation schedule. Below is the full list of improvements:

Belmont Park

Tennis Courts

East Gate Park

Parking Lot

Fallon Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Tennis Courts

Garden City Greenway

Mile Markers

Kiosks

Benches

Fountains

Sidewalk

Crosswalk

Painted Trail

Utility Pole Removal

Garden City Park

Playground

Horton Park

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Basketball Courts

Huff Lane Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

In-Line Skate Rink

Basketball Court

Tennis Court

Lick Run Greenway

Pavement Repair

Safety Signage

Melrose Park

Basketball Court

Morningside Park

Basketball Court

Preston Park

Basketball Court

Raleigh Court Park

Basketball Court

Playground

Tennis Courts

River’s Edge Park - South

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Playground

Shrine Hill Park

Tennis Courts

Thrasher Park

Tennis Courts

Wasena Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Parking Lot

Washington Park - Upper

Playground

West End Park

Playground

Various Parks

Park Entry Signage

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.