Roanoke to invest more than $2M in park system
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system, the single largest investment in the system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years.
The city said there will be an emphasis on deferred maintenance items; a prioritized list was created as part of the department’s master plan in 2019.
“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” said Michael Clark, director of Parks and Recreation.
This initiative doesn’t fully cover the list of needs, but it is the most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the last 20 years. The city is in the process of finalizing the project implementation schedule. Below is the full list of improvements:
Belmont Park
- Tennis Courts
East Gate Park
- Parking Lot
Fallon Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Tennis Courts
Garden City Greenway
- Mile Markers
- Kiosks
- Benches
- Fountains
- Sidewalk
- Crosswalk
- Painted Trail
- Utility Pole Removal
Garden City Park
- Playground
Horton Park
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Basketball Courts
Huff Lane Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- In-Line Skate Rink
- Basketball Court
- Tennis Court
Lick Run Greenway
- Pavement Repair
- Safety Signage
Melrose Park
- Basketball Court
Morningside Park
- Basketball Court
Preston Park
- Basketball Court
Raleigh Court Park
- Basketball Court
- Playground
- Tennis Courts
River’s Edge Park - South
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Playground
Shrine Hill Park
- Tennis Courts
Thrasher Park
- Tennis Courts
Wasena Park
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Parking Lot
Washington Park - Upper
- Playground
West End Park
- Playground
Various Parks
- Park Entry Signage
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.