Rocky Mount Police Chief retiring

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Rocky Mount has announced Police Chief Ken Criner is retiring after seven years as Chief.

Criner has served almost eleven years with the Town, and close to thirty-five years in law enforcement.

Criner says, “I am extremely honored to have served the Town of Rocky Mount as Chief of Police for the last seven years and in the field of Law Enforcement for almost thirty-five years. I am looking forward to retirement and being able to spend more time with my family.”

Chief Criner went to Rocky Mount in December 2010 after retiring from the Roanoke Police Department. He became the Rocky Mount Police Chief in 2014.

Town Manager Robert Wood said “Chief Criner has had a long, distinguished career in law enforcement, completing his more than thirty years of public service as the Rocky Mount Police Chief. He has guided the Rocky Mount Police Department through some challenging and trying times and given his all to the Rocky Mount community. Chief Criner is a good man whose knowledge, experience, and wisdom will be missed. Everyone with the Town wishes Ken and his family the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Captain Mark Lovern will serve as the Acting Chief for the Rocky Mount Police Department. The Town states it will begin a recruitment process soon to search for a new chief. That process is expected to take several months

