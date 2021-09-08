Chase investigation underway across southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene of Mill Lane in Salem. Further information about the incident is forthcoming.

ORIGINAL STORY: Salem Police are asking drivers to avoid the Mill Lane/West Riverside area until further notice.

Police say an investigation involving multiple agencies is tying up traffic in that area Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

Christiansburg Police tell WDBJ7 they were involved, with Montgomery County and Virginia State Police, in a chase, which is over with no injuries.

That investigation has ended up in Salem.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.