Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen

The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an area teen missing since February.

16-year-old Julianna Keyara Williams was last seen at the Department of Social Services in Salem on February 1, 2021. She was reported as a runaway. Julianna has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the department at 375-3078 and ask to speak to Lt. G. Haston.

