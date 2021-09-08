Advertisement

Suspect in Danville robberies arrested

David Price mugshot
David Price mugshot(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has charged a man for two robberies.

38-year-old David Lee Price of Ringgold is accused of robberies at the Food Lion store at 1461 South Boston Road and the Fas Mart store at 1794 South Boston Road, both reported on August 22, 2021.

Danville Police are crediting local residents for helping to identify Price with the help of previously-released surveillance photographs. They also thank Virginia State Police for assisting in finding Price and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for aiding in his arrest.

Price is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles County schools closed starting Wednesday
Name released of victim in Saturday night Roanoke shooting
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
A delivery driver stopped his car and jumped into action after spotting a 2-year-old running...
Delivery driver rescues toddler wandering into traffic at night

Latest News

Preview: Bridal Expo / Beer, Wine & Cider Festival
7@four: Roanoke Bridal Expo / Lynchburg Beer, Wine and Cider Festival
Preview: Bridal Expo / Beer, Wine & Cider Festival
Preview: Bridal Expo / Beer, Wine & Cider Festival
Liberty University
Liberty University semester COVID cases near 1,000, close to breaking fall 2020 total
Traffic in Salem 9.8.21 after chase involving several agencies
Chase investigation underway across southwest Virginia