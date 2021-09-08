Suspect in Danville robberies arrested

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has charged a man for two robberies.

38-year-old David Lee Price of Ringgold is accused of robberies at the Food Lion store at 1461 South Boston Road and the Fas Mart store at 1794 South Boston Road, both reported on August 22, 2021.

Danville Police are crediting local residents for helping to identify Price with the help of previously-released surveillance photographs. They also thank Virginia State Police for assisting in finding Price and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for aiding in his arrest.

Price is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

