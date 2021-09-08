Advertisement

Virginia Democratic ticket pledges defense of abortion rights

In their first joint news conference, the Democrats running for statewide office in Virginia...
In their first joint news conference, the Democrats running for statewide office in Virginia pledged to defend abortion rights.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Democrats running for statewide office say their Republican opponents will ban abortion and defund Planned Parenthood.

And during a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Richmond, they argued that new abortion restrictions in Texas should tell Virginians what’s at stake in the November election.

The controversy over the Texas restrictions, and the Supreme Court’s decision not to block them, has increased the focus on abortion rights at the state level.

“For years we have said that Roe v. Wade is under attack. Roe v. Wade has ended in Texas as we know it,” Terry McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe stood with his running mates: Hala Ayala, the Democratic Party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor, and Mark Herring, who is seeking another term at Attorney General.

Their first joint news conference of the campaign was a warning to Virginians who support abortion rights.

“I want every single voter to know this,” Ayala said. “Reproductive rights are on the ballot this November, and there is only one ticket who will protect your rights.”

“Texas’ abortion ban is a clear warning of what is at stake here in Virginia if any of the Republicans on the ballot are elected” added Herring.

“And we are going to continue to make this state opening and welcoming,” McAuliffe said. “We are going to respect women’s individual rights to make decisions about their own body. And so we’re going to stop what they’re trying to do.”

We requested an interview with campaign of Republican Glenn Youngkin, but he was not available to speak with us Tuesday. A campaign spokesperson, shared a statement which described McAuliffe as “a pro-abortion extremist” who is “out of step with a strong majority of Virginians.”

“Forget creating jobs and lowering costs for families,” the campaign statement said. “First Terry McAuliffe was all about Donald Trump. Now it’s all about dividing Virginians over abortion.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Coleman
Roanoke native who went missing in Glacier National Park found dead
Crime scene generic
Police release name of man found shot to death in Roanoke early Monday
Bedford Fire Department
Big Island man killed in Bedford County crash
Positive percentage of Virginia COVID tests continues to decline
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY man killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its...
Final preparations underway ahead of Robert E. Lee statue removal
This grant comes just over a year after the center first opened its doors.
Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center earns grant for eviction prevention program
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
Rocky Mount Police Chief retiring