Advertisement

2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Police say two children died and their mother was critically injured in an aggravated assault incident at a Phoenix home.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a man who said his two young children were dead in his home. Officers responded and found the children’s bodies.

Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about these small children that are dead. Obviously, heartbreaking for the community,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

Authorities say the cause and manner of the children’s deaths are not apparent because there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The children’s father, believed to be in a domestic relationship with their mother, has been detained and is cooperating. Authorities are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Officials say the power had been cut to the house before investigators arrived.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
One in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen
One man hurt in Roanoke shooting
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day

Latest News

California lawmakers moved to make the state the first to outlaw “stealthing,” which is...
California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom during sex
Crews gently lower the torso of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, one of the country's largest...
Richmond’s massive Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal, cut into pieces
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26