SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The West Salem Fall Festival is returning this year with arts and crafts along with some food.

The event is Saturday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Main Street in Salem.

Watch the video to see Pamela Mann, the owner of Vintage Vault boutique, talk about the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.