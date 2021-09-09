Advertisement

Amherst County approves study funds for possible agricultural complex

The area of land currently being looked at is near the Tye River along Route 29
The land being looked at is along Route 29 near the Tye River.
The land being looked at is along Route 29 near the Tye River.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County leaders have put money toward feasibility studies for one potential complex.

The county is looking at bringing an agricultural complex to the area.

That would be a joint partnership between Amherst and Nelson counties.

Leaders say it would include entertainment, conference and classroom spaces.

“We think it’s gonna be a great thing. It’s early on in the process and it’s slowly evolving so once they get the feasibility study back they’ll start figuring out how a group will be formed to move the concept forward,” said Eric Bowen with the agricultural committee.

He also says they hope to put the complex at an equal distance between the Amherst County and Nelson County high schools, so career and technical education courses would be equally accessible.

The studies are estimated to go for months before the results are returned.

