Boones Mill Apple Festival postponed due to COVID concerns

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boones Mill Apple Festival scheduled for September 18th has now been postponed to October 16th.

Volunteer festival committee members made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

Members stated the festival would instead take place five weeks after they had originally planned, as they fear the spread of covid will affect residents and local businesses with the exposure the festival could potentially bring.

They say the new date would give the community time to allow the spread to subside.

