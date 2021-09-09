Campbell County job fair attracts candidates as unemployment ticks slightly up

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If you drove by Timbrook Library in Campbell County Thursday, about half a dozen tables could be seen outside.

A number of people on the job hunt spoke to area businesses at a job fair. Employers welcomed the conversations.

“When businesses opened back up after the shutdowns, there was a lot of competition and that competition hasn’t subsided,” said Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works - Central Region business engagement and outreach coordinator.

Saunders says job availability has remained steady, despite unemployment claims rising recently.

Those levels have reached March numbers, according to Saunders, but he says this shouldn’t be cause for concern.

“The number is as high as it was in March, so, I mean, we have gone back a little bit, but it’s still not as bad as what you would see in other parts of the state,” said Saunders.

Nonetheless, people like Gjorgi Branov are taking advantage of this opportunity.

He says every interaction he had at Thursday’s fair was productive and gave him hope.

“One of the booths said like they’ll call me for an interview, another one as well, so I’m very pleased,” said Branov.

But having more people like him is the biggest issue right now.

“If everybody right now that was on unemployment went to work, if everybody that was claiming unemployment took a job that was available, we still wouldn’t have enough workers to fill all the openings,” said Saunders. “That’s how many opportunities we have in the community.”

Meanwhile, those who took the time to show up could see a better future for themselves soon.

“I’m looking forward to answering some of the scheduled interviews I have, see how they go and take it from there. I’m excited,” said Branov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.