Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood Center prepares to open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In just a few days, part of Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood Center will open. It’s a project, according to Roanoke County economic development director Jill Loope, took 5 years.

The range of practices moving into 150,000-square-foot space include:

General Pediatrics

Adolescent Medicine

Pediatric Behavioral Health

Pediatric Cardiology

Pediatric Child Development

Pediatric and Adult Dentistry

Pediatric Endocrinology

Pediatric and Adult ENT

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Pediatric Genetics

Pediatric Neurology

Pediatric Neurosurgery (satellite location)

Pediatric Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (satellite location)

Pediatric Pulmonology

Pediatric Surgery

Pediatric Therapies

The physical space – which formerly housed a JC Penney – also incorporates several green initiatives including low flow plumbing fixtures, LED motion activated lighting, and expanded recycling initiatives. The facility will be fully functional on October 4.

