Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood Center prepares to open
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In just a few days, part of Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood Center will open. It’s a project, according to Roanoke County economic development director Jill Loope, took 5 years.
The range of practices moving into 150,000-square-foot space include:
- General Pediatrics
- Adolescent Medicine
- Pediatric Behavioral Health
- Pediatric Cardiology
- Pediatric Child Development
- Pediatric and Adult Dentistry
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- Pediatric and Adult ENT
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- Pediatric Genetics
- Pediatric Neurology
- Pediatric Neurosurgery (satellite location)
- Pediatric Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (satellite location)
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- Pediatric Surgery
- Pediatric Therapies
The physical space – which formerly housed a JC Penney – also incorporates several green initiatives including low flow plumbing fixtures, LED motion activated lighting, and expanded recycling initiatives. The facility will be fully functional on October 4.
