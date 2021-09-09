Advertisement

Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood Center prepares to open

The Tanglewood Center for Carilion Children's is set to be fully operational on October 4
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In just a few days, part of Carilion Children’s-Tanglewood Center will open. It’s a project, according to Roanoke County economic development director Jill Loope, took 5 years.

The range of practices moving into 150,000-square-foot space include:

  • General Pediatrics
  • Adolescent Medicine
  • Pediatric Behavioral Health
  • Pediatric Cardiology
  • Pediatric Child Development
  • Pediatric and Adult Dentistry
  • Pediatric Endocrinology
  • Pediatric and Adult ENT
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
  • Pediatric Genetics
  • Pediatric Neurology
  • Pediatric Neurosurgery (satellite location)
  • Pediatric Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (satellite location)
  • Pediatric Pulmonology
  • Pediatric Surgery
  • Pediatric Therapies

The physical space – which formerly housed a JC Penney – also incorporates several green initiatives including low flow plumbing fixtures, LED motion activated lighting, and expanded recycling initiatives. The facility will be fully functional on October 4.

