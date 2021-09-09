Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 19 months, staff at Carilion’s flagship facility, like many level one trauma centers across the country, has felt the overwhelming effects of COVID-19.

There was a brief reprieve for several months during 2021, but that has since changed at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“While the number may be the same as it was pre-pandemic, the number of resources and the bed requirements and the length of stay for those patients has increased tremendously, so it’s an additional strain. While the numbers are pretty equivocal, the math isn’t the same when you talk about resource allocation,” said Emergency Services Senior Nursing Director Wrenn Brendel.

That’s why leaders have one simple request.

“We really want to try to preserve the emergency department for true emergencies,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrice Weiss.

The hospital has had to divert EMS traffic twice in the past month to include LewisGale and facilities in surrounding cities and counties.

“You know, when we are in diversion, we are still open for trauma alerts, but for routine EMS traffic we do ask those EMS providers to seek another facility.”

To help diversions from happening as frequently, Carilion system leaders say one of the easiest things residents can do is to avoid using the emergency department as a testing site for COVID-19. Carilion is also dealing with a nursing staff shortage. Across the system, there are 200 positions open.

When asked about the number of patients LewisGale is receiving right now, a spokesperson for that hospital system offered the following statement:

All four LewisGale facilities have seen an increase in COVID-19 patients in the past few weeks, similar to what other hospitals are seeing in the Southwest Virginia. This increase causes intensive care units to reach capacity at certain times. On a regular basis, there is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged from the ICU. When nearing capacity, we make every effort to expand additional step-down and medical bed areas. Our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources and support to help meet the needs of our community. We strongly encourage people in our area to get the vaccine and follow the CDC’s recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus.

This increase in patients causes our ER to reach capacity at certain times. There is a continual flow of patients admitted and discharged to our hospitals. In a few instances over the last week, we have had to divert ER EMS patients to other area facilities for a short time until additional beds became available. However, when we issue this “diversion” status, we will not refuse care for any patient presented at our hospital; especially those in critical condition. Although very busy, our physicians and frontline staff continue to care for all patients, including those who need to be hospitalized for COVID.

Our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources and support to help meet the needs of our community.

