Charges go to jury in 2020 toddler’s death

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial of Benjamin Jacobsen went into its second day in Alleghany Circuit Court Thursday.

He and his wife, Carrie, were each facing four charges in connection with the death of their toddler son at Lake Moomaw Park in January 2020.

In a revision, all charges were dropped against Carrie Jacobsen, and all but two dropped against Benjamin. He now faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Prosecution reviewed evidence that their two-year-old son had accidentally shot himself after finding a gun under an air mattress.

Defense rested just before 3 p.m. after presenting witnesses on Benjamin Jacobsen’s reputation and dependability as a father.

It went to the jury after closing arguments.

