Advertisement

Club president talks with WDBJ7 Mornin’ about Franklin County’s Antique Farms Days event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - President of the Antique Farm Days Club, Charles Brubaker, stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about the 18th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days happening Sept. 10-11.

The Antique Farm Days Club that puts on this show is dedicated to restoring and preserving farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia, and the role that they played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

The event is all day Friday and Saturday at the Franklin County Recreation Park. Tickets are $5; kids under the age of 12 are free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
One in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen
One man hurt in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

18th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days Interview
The new capsule will be placed in the concrete pedestal of Richmond’s Lee Monument when the...
LIVE: Plaques on Lee statue pedestal to be removed, new time capsule being replaced
Birthdays and anniversaries for September 9, 2021
Birthdays and anniversaries for September 9, 2021
Apple Festival Postponed Due to COVID Concerns
Apple Festival Postponed Due to COVID Concerns