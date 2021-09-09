Club president talks with WDBJ7 Mornin’ about Franklin County’s Antique Farms Days event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - President of the Antique Farm Days Club, Charles Brubaker, stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about the 18th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days happening Sept. 10-11.

The Antique Farm Days Club that puts on this show is dedicated to restoring and preserving farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia, and the role that they played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

The event is all day Friday and Saturday at the Franklin County Recreation Park. Tickets are $5; kids under the age of 12 are free.

