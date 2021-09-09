Digital marketing company investing $1.7M in relocating headquarters to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kegerreis Digital Marketing will relocate its headquarters from Pennsylvania to the city of Danville, investing $1.7 million and creating 62 new jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday. Virginia successfully competed against Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the project.

“Kegerreis Digital Marketing’s relocation to Virginia is proof of the Commonwealth’s ability to attract leading companies from across a variety of industries,” said Governor Northam. “Southern Virginia’s economic resurgence is a powerful success story, driven by the region’s competitive operating costs, reliable infrastructure, and innovative workforce training programs. We look forward to the company’s future success in the City of Danville.”

A former tobacco warehouse will be renovated for the company’s headquarters. Located at 402 Cabell Street, the building is 7,000-square-feet. Until renovations are completed, the company’s workforce will occupy space at the Dan River Business Development Center.

Kegerreis Digital Marketing provides integrated marketing services, such as bran development, billboards, online efforts and analytics or e-commerce retailers, digital start-ups, venture firms, and local and regional businesses. It is a subsidiary of Kegerreis Outdoor Advertising, the 10th largest billboard company in the country, which was founded in 1979.

“The City of Danville offers Kegerreis Digital Marketing a central location with a strong talent pipeline and a high quality of life that a leading integrated marketing company requires, and we are excited to welcome the company’s new headquarters operation to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project will create more than 60 new jobs for the hardworking citizens of Southern Virginia, and contribute to the city’s ongoing revitalization.”

“Kegerreis Digital Marketing is very pleased to locate our headquarters in the City of Danville,” said President and Chief Information Officer of Kegerreis Digital Marketing Larz Kegerreis. “The quality of life, beauty of the region, and the excellent secondary schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County provide an environment where our employees will love to live, work, and raise their families. The proximity to the Research Triangle and recent surges in economic development within the city make this an excellent time to invest. We are excited to be a part of the future of this region.”

$160,000 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity fund was approved by Governor Northam to assist the city with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalizations Commission also approved $91,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.

