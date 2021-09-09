Advertisement

Early showers followed by increasing sunshine

A beautiful weekend is ahead of us
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As our cold front pushes through the region we’ll see a few rain showers this morning. Clouds will be on the decrease behind the front by this afternoon as drier air returns under high pressure. This will lead to mostly sunny skies again Friday. Our high temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s through the first part of the weekend. Overnight lows will slip to the upper 50s Friday and Saturday mornings.

TROPICAL STORM MINDY FORMS

Our 13th named storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Mindy became a tropical storm Wednesday and is expected to cross Florida before heading into the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical depression. The main impacts to the southeast will be scattered showers and storms along with an increased risk of rip currents into the weekend.

THE WEEKEND

Locally, weekend temperatures gradually warm back to near average (mid-80s). Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, and both days will feature increased sunshine and lower humidity.

