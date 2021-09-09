Franklin County animal shelter warns of euthanization if cats aren’t adopted

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Animal Shelter has an influx of cats, and says many of them will have to be euthanized if people don’t adopt them quickly.

The shelter on 81 State Street in Rocky Mount plans to stay open until 5 p.m. Friday and will be open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday to get the cats adopted.

Shelter officials say they don’t have space to maintain the current supply of cats, and is keeping some in crates for the time being.

A statement from the shelter reads, “Please help us save these loving souls. Its not their fault they are with us. Irresponsible ownership causing litters to multiply.”

