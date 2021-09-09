Advertisement

Franklin County animal shelter warns of euthanization if cats aren’t adopted

Cats at the Franklin County Animal Shelter
Cats at the Franklin County Animal Shelter(Franklin County Animal Shelter)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Animal Shelter has an influx of cats, and says many of them will have to be euthanized if people don’t adopt them quickly.

The shelter on 81 State Street in Rocky Mount plans to stay open until 5 p.m. Friday and will be open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday to get the cats adopted.

Shelter officials say they don’t have space to maintain the current supply of cats, and is keeping some in crates for the time being.

A statement from the shelter reads, “Please help us save these loving souls. Its not their fault they are with us. Irresponsible ownership causing litters to multiply.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen

Latest News

A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
Wexford Court Fire, Roanoke County
Woman and cat safe but displaced after Roanoke County fire
No explosives found after Danville school bomb threat
Time capsule removal
Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies