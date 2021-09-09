Martinsville’s school superintendent says he was not invited to speak at reversion presentations

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City manager had this to say about Martinsville city schools during a reversion hearing Tuesday.

“I think obviously there is some resistance on the behalf of city schools; I mean they certainly don’t want to see that organization go away,” said Leon Towarnicki.

However, superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley says they have been cooperative with the process.

“Our department, my sub departments, finance, special needs, instruction, have met with their county counterparts months ago, so we have done everything asked of us,” said Talley.

While the county had its superintendent take the stand during the presentations, Talley says the city did not offer the same opportunity.

“I was not given an invitation or invited to attend any of the sessions,” said Talley.

The county’s superintendent spoke for an hour and a half in front of the commission; Talley only got five minutes to speak Wednesday night during the public input session.

He believes the 2022 reversion date the city is pushing for would hurt his students’ success.

“We have all of those things done and you are asking students by June of next year to go to a totally different environment with people they don’t know and are still having social and emotional issues because we are still in a pandemic,” said Talley.

