Advertisement

Martinsville’s school superintendent says he was not invited to speak at reversion presentations

Martinsville Reversion Meetings
Martinsville Reversion Meetings
By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City manager had this to say about Martinsville city schools during a reversion hearing Tuesday.

“I think obviously there is some resistance on the behalf of city schools; I mean they certainly don’t want to see that organization go away,” said Leon Towarnicki.

However, superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley says they have been cooperative with the process.

“Our department, my sub departments, finance, special needs, instruction, have met with their county counterparts months ago, so we have done everything asked of us,” said Talley.

While the county had its superintendent take the stand during the presentations, Talley says the city did not offer the same opportunity.

“I was not given an invitation or invited to attend any of the sessions,” said Talley.

The county’s superintendent spoke for an hour and a half in front of the commission; Talley only got five minutes to speak Wednesday night during the public input session.

He believes the 2022 reversion date the city is pushing for would hurt his students’ success.

“We have all of those things done and you are asking students by June of next year to go to a totally different environment with people they don’t know and are still having social and emotional issues because we are still in a pandemic,” said Talley.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen
One man hurt in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Martinsville Reversion Meetings
Martinsville Reversion Meetings
In their first joint news conference, the Democrats running for statewide office in Virginia...
Virginia Democratic ticket pledges defense of abortion rights
Rocky Mount Police chief retiring
Henry County/Martinsville Reversion
Martinsville and Henry County begin public hearing on reversion