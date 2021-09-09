Name released of suspect in chase and shooting at police

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police have released the name of a man charged after a police chase Wednesday.

Michael B. Lilly, 39 of Salem, will be charged with six counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder of Police Officer, Elude Police, Brandishing a Firearm and Reckless Driving. He is still in a hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the crash of his car, which ended the chase.

The chase started in Christiansburg the afternoon of September 8, and ended in Salem. During the chase, he allegedly shot at police. No officers were hit or fired their guns,

The Christiansburg Police Department may place additional charges after the investigation is concluded. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Salem Police Department are investigating and may place additional charges in their respective jurisdictions, as well.

