Advertisement

Name released of suspect in chase and shooting at police

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Police have released the name of a man charged after a police chase Wednesday.

Michael B. Lilly, 39 of Salem, will be charged with six counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder of Police Officer, Elude Police, Brandishing a Firearm and Reckless Driving. He is still in a hospital being treated for injuries sustained in the crash of his car, which ended the chase.

The chase started in Christiansburg the afternoon of September 8, and ended in Salem. During the chase, he allegedly shot at police. No officers were hit or fired their guns,

The Christiansburg Police Department may place additional charges after the investigation is concluded. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Salem Police Department are investigating and may place additional charges in their respective jurisdictions, as well.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen
One man hurt in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Martinsville Reversion Meetings
Martinsville’s school superintendent says he was not invited to speak at reversion presentations
The land being looked at is along Route 29 near the Tye River.
Amherst County approves study funds for possible agricultural complex
Goose Released
Goose Released
Virginia DMV to offer appointments and walk-in service on alternating days
A man talks to an employer at Thursday's job fair.
Campbell County job fair attracts candidates as unemployment ticks slightly up