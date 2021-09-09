Advertisement

New restaurant in downtown Roanoke needs donations

By WDBJ7 Staff
Sep. 9, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant in downtown Roanoke has a new concept you may never have heard of.

Ursula’s Café on Jefferson Street will use a ‘pay what you can’ system. That means there will be set prices, but you decide what to pay for your meal.

The goal is to help people in our community get fresh, delicious food. But they need your help. The restaurant is a non-profit and is accepting donations.

“It encourages the members of the community to take care of each other. So you can help feed people just by coming to eat,” said Ami Trowell, Ursula’s Cafe co-owner.

As for an opening date, the owners are still waiting on some construction, but will hopefully be able to announce something soon.

If you would like to donate, click here.

