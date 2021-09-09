Advertisement

No explosives found after Danville school bomb threat

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A phoned-in bomb threat at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville Thursday afternoon was unfounded, according to Danville Police.

About 3:39 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a phoned-in threat to bomb the school. Police began to evacuate the school and shut down surrounding streets, with help from the Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Fire Department.

Police say the caller then called the school a second time, speaking with police negotiators as the evacuation continued.

A search of the school, including state police bomb-sniffing dogs, revealed no “suspicious items or threats to life,” according to police.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police, who say this is “an active and ongoing criminal investigation. Threatening to bomb or burn a building is a serious offense and all assets of the Danville Police Department will be put into identifying and arresting the suspect in this incident.”

The Danville Police Department would like to thank the Danville Life Saving Crew and the Danville Fire Department for their tactical support and response today. All three agencies have trained and prepared together for these types of threats to schools in recent years. Also a big thank you for a rapid response by the Virginia State Police bomb dogs to bring this incident to a safe conclusion this evening.

