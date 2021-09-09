Number of homicides, aggravated assaults continue to increase in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun related violence is at an all-time high across the country, and the effects continue to be felt in the Star City.

You see in some jurisdictions, the homicide numbers being shattered in what they have done in the previous 5 years and in some cities those numbers are reaching all time highs,” said Chief of the Roanoke Police Department, Sam Roman.

While Roanoke may not be in that category, the number of homicides involving gunfire so far this year is alarming when placed right next to those from January to September of 2020.

“It’s an issue that we have been working on and will continue to work on, obviously you don’t want anyone to lose their life, but for us it’s just as bad as when someone gets hit by gunfire, and so we are always looking for ways in which how can we interrupt that cycle of gun violence, whether its singular for an incident or all across the board,” said Roman.

By the numbers, there have been 11 total homicides and 38 aggravated assaults that involve gunfire.

That includes a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Gordon Avenue. A victim with a gunshot wound was found about a mile and a half away, on 16th St SE.

“You know it’s no secret that most of the violence we are seeing here in the city is attributed to a very small group of people,” said Roman.

That’s why Roman says there are bigger picture plans in place. Last October, the city announced Operation Street Sweeper. It was a partnership between local and federal partners that resulted in 138 arrests for outstanding warrants.

“We continue to partner with our federal agencies and with our regional partners to continue to that and so we are actually engaged in one right now and we look forward to bring those results to you right now,” said Roman.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.