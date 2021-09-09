Public feedback requested on Blue Ridge Rock Festival

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is seeking feedback regarding the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, scheduled for September 9-12 at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

County officials say, “Specifically, we want area residents as well as out-of-town attendees to share about their experiences and provide feedback on how future events could be improved.”

The feedback will be shared with “the appropriate group, whether that be the event promoter or a regulating agency.” Input regarding parking and event security, for instance, will be shared with the festival organizer, according to the county, whereas feedback about public safety and traffic plans would be directed toward agencies such as Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Virginia State Police, as well as the event promoter.

Click here to find the survey.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.