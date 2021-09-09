Advertisement

Public feedback requested on Blue Ridge Rock Festival

2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign
2021 Blue Ridge Rock Festival promo sign(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County is seeking feedback regarding the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, scheduled for September 9-12 at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

County officials say, “Specifically, we want area residents as well as out-of-town attendees to share about their experiences and provide feedback on how future events could be improved.”

The feedback will be shared with “the appropriate group, whether that be the event promoter or a regulating agency.” Input regarding parking and event security, for instance, will be shared with the festival organizer, according to the county, whereas feedback about public safety and traffic plans would be directed toward agencies such as Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Virginia State Police, as well as the event promoter.

Click here to find the survey.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Fans hoping for shorter lines, better crowd control at next Virginia Tech game
The teen was reported as a runaway and has been missing since February 1.
Salem Police asking for help locating missing teen
One man hurt in Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Martinsville Reversion Meetings
Martinsville’s school superintendent says he was not invited to speak at reversion presentations
The land being looked at is along Route 29 near the Tye River.
Amherst County approves study funds for possible agricultural complex
Goose Released
Goose Released
Virginia DMV to offer appointments and walk-in service on alternating days
A man talks to an employer at Thursday's job fair.
Campbell County job fair attracts candidates as unemployment ticks slightly up