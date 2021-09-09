Advertisement

Pulaski County schools schedule virtual days

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is scheduling virtual instruction for the middle and high schools.

The district says the students of Pulaski County High School will be virtual on Monday, September 13, 2021, while Pulaski County Middle School students will be virtual on Friday September 17, 2021.

Students will not report to their respective schools during the synchronous instructional day but should participate in virtual classes during the times that they would have participated with in-person instruction. 

School officials say this decision is based on staffing shortages within the school division and not because of specific Covid cases within the schools.  They say the goal of PCPS is to keep elementary schools operating with five days of in-person instruction each week for as long as possible.

