Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 3-year-old

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is reporting a missing child -- three-year-old, Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Cuthriell was placed in the care of Candi Royer, of Waynesboro, in Oct. of 2020. Royer is also a missing person, according to the ACSO.

You can read the full press release from the ACSO below:

On September 4, 2021, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Amanda Arey, an inmate at Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ), reported to a Jail officer that she placed her three-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Cuthriell, in the care of Candi Royer in October of 2020.

She was assisted by social services to establish a written diversionary agreement.

Arey told responding deputies that she was told by friends, that Royer had placed her daughter in the care of the child’s aunt, who lives in Covington, or possibly in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Several friends and family of Royer also reported to investigators being told this by Royer, and that the child has not been seen with Royer since February of this year.

Investigators later determined this to be untrue, and that Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She has been entered as a missing person.

Candi Royer is also reported as a missing person but is believed to be with her boyfriend, Travis Brown, who is a fugitive.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in any information on the whereabouts of Khaleesi Cuthriell, or any information on the location of Brown or Royer who are believed to know the child’s whereabouts.

Timeline: 10 Oct 2020 – Amanda Arey places Khaleesi in Royer’s care.

Oct 2020 - Jan 2021 – Family members of Royer report to have seen the child with Royer.

Feb 2021 – Royer tells family members that Khaleesi has been removed and is with her maternal Aunt/ Grandmother.

21 August 2021 – Brown is a fugitive.

03 September 2021 – Royer reported as missing

04 September 2021 – Amanda Arey tell a guard at MRRJ that her daughter was in Candi’s care

04 September 2021 – ACSO deputy meets with Amanda Arey reports child maybe with family members.

05 – 08 September 2021 – ACSO contacts members of the Arey, Brown, and Royer families to attempt to ascertain Khaleesi’s location.

08 September 2021 – Khaleesi entered as a missing person.

