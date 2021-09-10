Advertisement

Christiansburg High School: Rumors unsubstantiated, school is safe

Montgomery County Public Schools
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In response to rumors about a possible threat regarding Christiansburg High School, school district officials say the school is safe and rumors could not be substantiated.

Montgomery County Public Schools released this statement in response to a request from WDBJ7:

We are dismayed at the amount of misinformation and significant exaggeration surrounding events at CHS.

There were two altercations at CHS yesterday. One incident involved four students. The second incident involved four different students. While two fights at the school is unusual, the school team responded appropriately to maintain a safe educational environment.

There were rumors surrounding CHS today that could never be substantiated. The district will not add credibility to these rumors by repeating them.

The focus at CHS continues to be a safe environment where students can learn.

The following email was sent to parents from Principal Tony Deibler:

Good morning CHS families. I’m calling to update you on school safety at Christiansburg High School. CHS remains a safe school. Administrators and police officers have increased vigilance in and around the building as a result of yesterday’s events and increased rumors today.

Social media has been full of rumors about our school today. These rumors have been investigated by the police department and by our administrative team. The rumors have not been associated with a credible threat. We are working with local law enforcement to address any and all safety concerns. If your student shares a concern with you, please contact the school so that it can be properly investigated.

Thank you for all that you do for CHS. We appreciate your help in supporting a safe educational environment.

