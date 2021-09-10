Advertisement

COVID cases top 800,000 in Virginia; positive test percentage rises

(Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, September 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,479 from Thursday’s 797,348, a bigger increase than the 3,952 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,124,670 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 10,105,601 Thursday. 65.1% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 57.7% fully vaccinated. 77.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 68.8% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

8,797,038 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 10.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 10.3% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 12,036 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,010 reported Thursday.

2,150 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 2,176 reported Thursday. 64,204 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

In the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 326 COVID patients are hospitalized; 126 are in intensive care.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day

Latest News

President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko talks with blogger and motivational speaker, Caitlyn Scaggs,about ways...
Mornin’ Motivations: Healing during seasons of grief through giving and receiving love
Mornin' Motivations: Healing From Grief Through Receiving and Giving Love
Mornin' Motivations: Healing From Grief Through Receiving and Giving Love