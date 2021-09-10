COVID cases top 800,000 in Virginia; positive test percentage rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 801,827 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, September 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,479 from Thursday’s 797,348, a bigger increase than the 3,952 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,124,670 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 10,105,601 Thursday. 65.1% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 57.7% fully vaccinated. 77.3% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 68.8% are fully vaccinated.

8,797,038 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 10.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 10.3% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 12,036 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,010 reported Thursday.

2,150 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 2,176 reported Thursday. 64,204 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

In the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 326 COVID patients are hospitalized; 126 are in intensive care.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

