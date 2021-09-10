Experience the sights, sounds of Monument Terrace’s 9/11 ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A ceremony was held Friday at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace to remember the events of the impactful day from almost 20 years ago.

The playing of taps and Amazing Grace were mixed in among messages from several speakers.

“7,305 days ago on Tuesday, September 11, 2001...our world changed forever,” said Charles Bennett, former Lynchburg police chief.

“There were so many heroes that gave selfishly of themselves that day,” said Greg Wormser, fire chief. “But I’m not gonna tell you about my story, I’m gonna tell you about somebody else’s story.”

Wormser spoke of the recent graduation of fire recruits and the story of one father he talked with.

“My encounter with a father of one of the recruits after the ceremony is what sent shivers up my spine,” said Wormser. “He said, I was one of the first people on the scene in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when the plane crashed and you have no idea how difficult it was to see.”

A tribute to the sacrifice Americans made to rescue each other was also shared Friday.

“People were trying to get out of Manhattan. The only place they could go is they ended up on the sea wall and had nowhere to go to evacuate,” said Mark Jamison, deputy police chief. “The Coast Guard, seeing this, put out a call for help for all and any boats to start picking people up near the sea wall.”

He says it was the sacrifice of ordinary Americans that saved hundreds of thousands of people.

“On this day on September 11, it took human beings like you and I, every day citizens, nine hours to evacuate 500,000 citizens,” said Jamison.

