Giles County students will return to class Monday

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County Public Schools has announced that as scheduled, students will return to in-person learning Monday, September 13, with masks required for everyone.

Giles schools employed virtual learning September 8-10 because of the “continued high transmission rate within our communities and the inability to provide the vital functions that are necessary to run a school system effectively and safely (e.g. – providing meals, covering classes and providing in-person instruction, providing bus transportation to students, etc.).”

In a statement, the district writes, “We want to thank all of our parents and guardians for your patience and understanding during the past three days as we transitioned to virtual learning. We realize the issues this type of decision causes and do not make these decisions lightly. We also want to commend our staff for getting our virtual learning up and running on short notice. We have heard positive things over the last couple of days about the synchronous instruction that has been occurring.”

Per federal guidelines, masks will continue to be required on school transportation.

If someone refuses to wear a mask in school, per the district, parents/guardians will be contacted to pick their children up. If a child continues to refuse to wear a mask on a bus, parents may be required to provide transportation.

As it is, according to the district, “There may be occasions where we will not be able to provide transportation to students due to a shortage of bus drivers. If this occurs, this information will be conveyed as quickly as possible through our social media pages, as well as local television stations, to let parents know that they will need to provide transportation for their child. We apologize for this inconvenience, but will do everything possible to secure individuals to safely transport our students to school each day.”

Anyone experiencing fever of 100 degrees or more, body aches, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, headache, cough, nausea, loss of smell and/or taste, congestion, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, chest pain, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 needs to stay home until symptom-free for 24 hours, according to the school district. Health officials urge COVID testing for anyone experiencing any of these symptoms.

Children are encouraged to follow mitigation strategies in the schools.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.