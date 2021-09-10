High pressure leads to a beautiful sunny weekend

FRIDAY

We end the work week with mainly sunny skies along with seasonably cool afternoon temperatures. Highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. High school football fans will enjoy the refreshing change with kick-off temperatures in the low 70s, dropping to the low 60s by the end of the game. We continue to see the rapid drop overnight with Saturday morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Here's a look at your kick-off temperatures for tonight's high school football games. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

We start the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Saturday. High temperatures gradually warm back to the upper 80s by Sunday. We’ll also notice mostly sunny skies both days, but the haze will increase Sunday into next week from the west coast wildfires. The smoke will remain aloft, but muddy up our blue skies Sunday into Monday. Despite the smoky haze, the humidity should remain in the comfortable range into the weekend.

Some of the wildfire smoke moves (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

After a few seasonably warm days, the heat returns next week. We could experience a few 90° afternoons as the heat and humidity return. The chance of showers remain rather low over the next 5-10 days.