Advertisement

High pressure leads to a beautiful sunny weekend

Sunny days and cool nights continue
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY

We end the work week with mainly sunny skies along with seasonably cool afternoon temperatures. Highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. High school football fans will enjoy the refreshing change with kick-off temperatures in the low 70s, dropping to the low 60s by the end of the game. We continue to see the rapid drop overnight with Saturday morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Here's a look at your kick-off temperatures for tonight's high school football games.
Here's a look at your kick-off temperatures for tonight's high school football games.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

We start the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s Saturday. High temperatures gradually warm back to the upper 80s by Sunday. We’ll also notice mostly sunny skies both days, but the haze will increase Sunday into next week from the west coast wildfires. The smoke will remain aloft, but muddy up our blue skies Sunday into Monday. Despite the smoky haze, the humidity should remain in the comfortable range into the weekend.

Some of the wildfire smoke moves
Some of the wildfire smoke moves(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

After a few seasonably warm days, the heat returns next week. We could experience a few 90° afternoons as the heat and humidity return. The chance of showers remain rather low over the next 5-10 days.

Temperatures warm into the 90s early next week.
Temperatures warm into the 90s early next week.(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience
SW Virginia Chase-Josh McCowan
Man in custody after SW Virginia chase with gunfire
Crash at Brandon and Franklin in Roanoke
Power outage over in Roanoke neighborhood after crash
New COVID cases in Virginia more than double day-to-day

Latest News

High pressure builds into the area giving us lots of sunshine.
Friday September 10, Morning FastCast
Our weekend forecast is looking sunny and pleasant.
Sunny days, cool nights as we enter the weekend
Skies turn mostly sunny behind the cold front, but areas of smoke may cause haze late in the...
Thursday, September 9 - Evening Outlook
A cold front will trigger a few showers this morning followed by increasing sunshine this...
Thursday, September 9, Morning FastCast