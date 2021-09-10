HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Collective Soul bassist Will Turpin chats with WDBJ7 ahead of Friday night’s show at Elmwood Park in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through hits like “Shine” and “The World I Know,” the band Collective Soul has served as a musical timeline for folks who grew up on the ‘90s.

The band is now touring with Better than Ezra and Tonic, and performing Friday, September 10 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke.

“So, 25 years later, after kind of hanging out with each other when we were younger, we’re still doing it. We’re still playing rock and roll. And it’s fun. It’s fun to get out there,” says Collective Soul bassist Will Turpin.

Collective Soul’s been getting out there since they formed in 1992.

And Turpin says the band’s as excited about seeing its fans as they are to see the show.

“We’re definitely in a pandemic, and we’ve seen our world shift in front of our eyes. But we’ve got tools and we’ve got some protocol that we can go by and we wanted to get out there and play live and give people a choice to come out and celebrate with us,” he says.

While Collective Soul is sharing Friday’s concert with two other bands, fans will still get to hear their favorites.

“We play all the hits. We’re definitely going to remind you of those days. Remind you of those records. We haven’t stop making music, so we’re going to play some new ones, too. It’s part of us. We still create,” says Turpin.

Music runs in Turpin’s family.

He took over Reel2Reel Studios from his father, and all three of his sons also play music.

We asked Turpin how Collective Soul ranks among their favorite bands.

“Maybe if you asked them outside of our bubble, maybe we’d get an honorable mention or something,” he joked.

The “Just Looking around 2021” summer tour features Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra, with special guest Tonic.

They'll hit the stage Friday night at 7 at the Elmwood Park Amphitheater.

