Advertisement

Hundreds prepare for 7th annual Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Hundreds have signed up for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Hundreds have signed up for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds will honor fallen 9/11 heroes Saturday by experiencing a small element of their heroism.

For the seventh time, the Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place Saturday at the Salem Red Sox stadium. Participants will climb 110 stories while carrying the badge of a police officer or firefighter killed on 9/11 to symbolically complete the mission of those first responders at the World Trade Center.

“We don’t want people to forget,” says Peter Matthiessen, a Captain with Roanoke Fire-EMS. “Mainly because this is one of the greatest acts of heroism in recent history, and also because we don’t want people to forget there are good people out there and that public safety is important.”

Organizers are expecting about 300 people to take part in the climb. Of that 300, they estimate about half will be first responders.

You can register to participate for $30 at the gate, and that money will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Registration will kick off at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A Roanoke jury has acquitted a teenager charged with malicious wounding following a shooting at...
Roanoke jury acquits teen involved in mall shooting
The Virginia Tech logo outside of Lane Stadium on Thursday September 10th, 2021.
Virginia Tech students react to new policies for football games
Hokie nation fills the stands at Lane Stadium for the sold out home-opener against UNC on...
Virginia Tech adjusting gameday to improve fan experience
Carilion hospitals across southwest Virginia are seeing an increase of COVID-19 patients due to...
Carilion urges residents in SW Virginia to only go to emergency departments for emergencies

Latest News

The lake at Green Pastures is being drained for cleaning.
Green Pastures park prepares to reopen after decades of neglect
Courtesy PLAYRoanoke Facebook page
Roanoke to invest more than $2M in park system
The Great Little Park in downtown Christiansburg on Monday September 6, 2021.
Great Little Park construction begins in downtown Christiansburg
Courtesy event Facebook page
Learn about the ‘Run for Refugees Fun Run/Walk 5K & Kids’ 1K’