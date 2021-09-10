Hundreds prepare for 7th annual Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds will honor fallen 9/11 heroes Saturday by experiencing a small element of their heroism.

For the seventh time, the Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place Saturday at the Salem Red Sox stadium. Participants will climb 110 stories while carrying the badge of a police officer or firefighter killed on 9/11 to symbolically complete the mission of those first responders at the World Trade Center.

“We don’t want people to forget,” says Peter Matthiessen, a Captain with Roanoke Fire-EMS. “Mainly because this is one of the greatest acts of heroism in recent history, and also because we don’t want people to forget there are good people out there and that public safety is important.”

Organizers are expecting about 300 people to take part in the climb. Of that 300, they estimate about half will be first responders.

You can register to participate for $30 at the gate, and that money will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Registration will kick off at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5.

