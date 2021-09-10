Advertisement

Liberty to resume in-person classes and large indoor gatherings

Events that will be held indoors, such as indoor sports, recreation activities and other campus events, will be held at 50% reduced capacity.
Liberty University
Liberty University
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University updated its community Friday following the end to a two-week mitigation period to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the university had a total of nearly 1,000 cases this semester. During all of last fall, LU had just under 1,100 cases and the most during any one semester.

During the mitigation run, classes were held online and large indoor gatherings were suspended.

All residential classes will be back in-person beginning Monday with students and faculty are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Students can attend virtually with no special permission. The university says it will continue to offer this digital option for a period of time, yet to be determined.

Events that will be held indoors, such as indoor sports, recreation activities and other campus events, will be held at 50% reduced capacity with virtual streaming options available when coordinated.

Takeout and outdoor dining options will resume, with the introduction of a new delivery mobile app. Details on these options can be found on Liberty’s COVID-19 response website.

Convocation and Campus Community will still be outdoors at Williams Stadium.

Quarantine will still be required for those with positive COVID-19 cases.

The university gave thanks to the community for its efforts during the last two weeks:

“Thank you for doing your part to mitigate the spread of this disease. This is a matter of personal responsibility, and we ask that you continue to take the right steps to protect yourself and others.

At Liberty University, we recognize we are part of a larger community that is generally pursuing life and business as usual without vaccine mandates, mask requirements, or attendance caps on events. We can’t imagine Liberty would make an important health difference locally by imposing campus restrictions and mandates on our people who also eat, shop, recreate, and work in the larger community. We are all in this together and will come through this pandemic as a community, sharing equally in sacrifices and burdens.

While we value personal liberty and resume in-person classes next week, let us individually be Christlike examples and good neighbors as we interact with those who may be more vulnerable in our community. We trust the Liberty family to proceed with love and respect.”

