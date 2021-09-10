Meador & Company Locksmith to close after nearly 90 years of operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A decades-old family business in Roanoke will close its doors Friday, September 17.

“The decision to close the company, it was a lot like unplugging life support from a family member,” explains Buck Washburn, Vice President at Meador & Company Locksmith.

After nearly 90 years of service, Meador & Company Locksmith will close its doors for the final time.

“A lot of the reason is just with the pandemic and the finances,” he adds. “Aside from that, there’s other things in the industry that have just dulled down the amount of money that you get. We were really seeing the signs when work was slow, and we were pretty much our of our savings. It’s time to just put an end to it.”

The end to a business that was owned by only two families in its history.

“In 1982, my father was working for Meador & Company Locksmith and was offered the opportunity to take over the business. He would bring me in, teach me the trade. Any customers that we had that were within walking distance. He would take me to the job and drop me off and “it’s something that I’ve been showing you how to do, so you go ahead and you go in and do it’.”

At 8 years old, Washburn would develop those skills into his career. While he will continue as a locksmith, he feels he is leaving the key to his heart in the building on 3rd Street.

“Anything in my life that would be considered a milestone took place in the shop,” he says. “When I told my parents that I was going to propose to my wife, it happened at the shop. When I told my parents that I was going to have my first son, it happened at the shop. Most people would say that their milestones happen around the dinner table at home. My dinner table was Meador & Company Locksmith.”

