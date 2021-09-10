Mornin’ Motivations: Healing during seasons of grief through giving and receiving love

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, old wounds feel fresh for many people. We all know where we were when the Towers fell. And even though not everyone had loved ones die in any of the crashes that day, we all lost something. For most of us it was security, both national and personal. Maybe you feel like you lost the way you saw the world. Forevermore there would be a before and after.

Now in a second year of a global pandemic, we are grieving as a nation once again. Death, illness, job loss, financial crisis, mental health issues, routine changes, school closings and shutdowns- whether big or small, everyone has lost something in the last 18 months.

So what can we do?

Social advocate, motivational speaker and the writer of Boldly Pursue, Caitlyn Scaggs, stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk on this topic of grief.

Her advice? We heal by giving and receiving love.

You can read more words of wisdom about grief in Scaggs’ blog post, “When it Hurts.”

