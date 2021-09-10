“Our staff is exhausted”: Superintendent calls for support of public educators

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County school leaders gave a stern message to the community about the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The school board was given an update Thursday night on the number of cases since the district closed buildings to students last week. The assistant superintendent said they’re currently at 202 cases, compared to 100 cases for the entirety of the last school year. It’s expected to have 75 students still in quarantine when schools reopen on Monday. The assistant superintendent does feel the shutdown helped the district get a handle on the situation.

Parents were urged to notify officials if their child is ill. The district says that one case turned into ten and it snowballed from there.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Robert Arnold said that staff have been working constantly on contact tracing, but they’re exhausted. He said that the current environment is not as supportive of public education as it was in 2020. Arnold said the district’s staff is doing everything humanly possible to keep the doors open.

Arnold asked the board and the community for support and grace.

The district is looking at additional mitigation strategies like smaller student groups and changing how lunch is handled.

